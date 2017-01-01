Sign up for free and create your own Wall in just a few clicks.
Your Social Wall allows you to display the most engaging social media posts, on any screen, mentioning your hashtags: LED screens, TV screens, website, mobile, apps… Choose from a range of our customizable templates which we’ve created to boost your interactions: Social Live, Social Timeline, Social Event, Social Museum, Social TV…
Social Live is the best template to capture your audience’s attention and promote interaction in real-time. Imagine the feeling of seeing your own post projected onto a big screen in front of a huge crowd!
Maximize online visibility by inviting your audience to post content relevant to your event on social media. Watch tweets and Instagram pictures associated with your predefined hashtag appear on the Social Wall. Our algorithm will even push forward the most engaging posts to increase engagement.
Click here to check out how to use the Social Live in combination with Slack.
Social Timeline works its magic by collecting all social network posts (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Slack) that use one or more of your predefined hashtags. These posts and photos are gathered in a single place and presented as one chronological timeline.
Thanks to this template, even the outsiders who were not able to attend your event will be able to follow it online and interact. This live stream of social network posts is just a click away – making your event, exhibition, or conference a viral success!
Say goodbye to the vintage Tweetwall or Instagram wall… SocialWall.me is the first intelligent Social Wall you need to engage your communities!
Keep track of all of your online interactions with a single tool! Seamlessly integrate social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Slack or any other platform you might need thanks to our open API.
You have the ability to follow, analyse and export the statistical data related to your active hashtags in real time. These statistics are paramount in understanding the success of your event and receiving feedback about your brand.
Build your Social Wall from scratch in minutes with our simple, design-friendly interface. All of our templates, such as Social Live, Social Event and Social Timeline offer a range of custom design features.
Our artificial intelligence helps you filter spam and unwanted messages. You also have the ability to set your moderation preferences via a simple and intuitive interface. Filtering certain keywords, banning users, selecting certain languages or featuring a post has never been easier.
All posts don’t necessarily have the same interest to be broadcasted on your screens. That’s why our algorithms deliver the right content to the right people at the right time so they don’t miss the stories that will engage them most around your brand! More info here.
Although the Social Wall interface is very user-friendly, you can always count on us for support. Our dedicated team is always available to answer any questions you may have. Contact us any time via our chat module, email or phone.
There are so many opportunities to use our SocialWall. Here is a list of best cases where our Social Live and Social Timeline are the most popular.
Music, through shows or through festivals, has a history of bringing people together. Setting up a Social Wall engages music lovers, and enables them to share their emotions in real time.
SocialWall fits perfectly with business events such industry conferences where participants are looking to keep track of what’s happening. With Social Timeline, users have the ability to follow conferences wherever they are.
Whether it be E3, ComicCon or the Agricultural Show, these exhibition events generate a huge amount of interest and attract a substantial audience. Setting up a social media wall gives guests access to information, generates engagement, and allows you, the organizer, to collect incredibly useful data.
Good internal communication is key to a successful company. Sharing news about what’s happening in the office through social media increases cohesion between employees and their environment.
With SocialWall.me you can even broadcast your Slack posts on the big screen!
SocialWall is the perfect fit for big events. As its name suggests, it’s key to socializing! It can be used to deliver information about the party, and to share party highlights or funny moments that your guests can’t wait to post about!
Imagine yourself shopping at your favorite clothing store. Wouldn’t you fancy seeing the opinions of other customers? Thanks to SocialWall.me, it is possible! No matter where you like to hangout, in a restaurant, pub, bar, shop… every experience deserves to be shared with as many people as possible.